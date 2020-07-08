Bonnie Mashburn

Body

Bonnie Dyer Mashburn, age 86, of Epworth, passed away July 2, 2020, at her home.

Born in Fannin County, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Della Dyer. She was a retired machine operator who had worked for Levi Strauss & Company for many years.

She loved her Lord and Savior, singing gospel music, attending area revivals and was a long-time member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

Bonnie was the last of seven siblings, which included: Millard Dyer, Clifford Dyer, Minnie Dyer Wright, Ethel Dyer Key, Marvin Dyer and Jake Dyer. She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Adam Mashburn.

Survivors include her husband since 1949, Weldon C. “Tony” Mashburn of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, the Rev. David and Pat Mashburn of Epworth, Danny Mashburn of Blue Ridge, and Claude Mashburn of Chattanooga, Tennessee; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Wayne Watkins of Epworth, and Julie and Ritchie Walker of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Jonathan Mashburn, Teresa Guinn, Debbie Smith, Susie Mashburn, Ginger Clutton, Kevin Watkins, Austin Haygood and Zane Haygood; great-grandchildren, Gracie Watkins and Jude Contuga; brother-in-law, Guy Key of Epworth.

Due to recent health concerns, a graveside service was held Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Mount Moriah Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Banks officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Jonathan Mashburn, Kevin Watkins, Austin Haygood, Zane Haygood, Wayne Watkins and Ritchie Walker. The following gentlemen were selected to serve as honorary pallbearers: Guy Key, the Rev. Gary Patterson, George Dyer and the Rev. Delmar Davenport.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.