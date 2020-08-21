Body

Mr. Bobby Joe German, age 83, of McCaysville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home.

Mr. German was born January 5, 1937, in McCaysville, to the late Norman German and the late Maggie Adams German. He was an Army Veteran and an iron worker with Local 387 in Atlanta, Georgia. He also was a member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple for 50 years, and a member of Mineral Bluff Masonic Lodge 483 F&AM.

Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his father, Norman German; mother, Maggie Adams German; son, Benji Melton; and nine siblings.

Mr. German was a lover of all, and no one ever left a stranger, but as a friend. He was a veteran of the Army and spent 50 years as an Iron worker with the Local 387.

Along with the many years of being a hard-working man, Mr.German, with the huge heart he had, was a faithful and active member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple for 50 years who helped numerous children through those years get the help they truly needed and deserved so they could have a second chance at life.

Mr. German loved playing golf, going fishing, and spending precious moments with his loving wife and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Sue Crews German; son, Marty Melton; daughter, Alisa (Ken) Sewell; daughter, Beth Edge; special daughter, Dianne Melton; brother, Charles Ray (Joy) German; brother, Dub German; grandchildren, Bert and Jodi Melton, Justin Melton, Nicole Edge, Blaine Sewell, Jared Sewell, Jenna Sewell; great-grandchildren, Heaven Melton, Benjamin Melton, Addison Melton, Ryan Melton, Donovan Browning; great-grandchildren, Tinley and Nora Leffingwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Interment followed in the Copper Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers included Ronnie German, Barry German, Jimmy Crews, Lenny German, Kristy McClure, and Kenny Cook.

Family requests in memory of Bobby Joe German donations be made to Shriners Burn Institute, 3229 Burnette Avenue, Suite 3018, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.