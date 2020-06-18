Bobbie Waters

Body

Mrs. Bobbie Smith Waters, age 73, of Copperhill, passed away June 9, 2020.

She was born in Grove Hill, Alabama, March 26, 1947. Bobbie retired as a Dispatch Operator for the Polk County Sheriffs office after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of Mount Zion (Tumbling Creek) Baptist Church. She also was a 34 year member and Past Worthy Matron of Friendship Chapter #499 O.E.S.

Bobbie was such a big fan and supporter of all the Copper Basin sports. Collegiate sports was also a favorite of hers, especially the Tennessee Vols. She enjoyed looking at her flowers and watching the birds at her house that she fed, especially cardinals.

Those that precede her in death include her mother, Bessie Allday Smith; husband, John Henry Waters; one grandchild, Rebecca Housley; and five siblings, Jack, Benton, Louise, Marjorie and Syble.

Survivors include her children, John Andrew and Stephanie Waters of Lansing, Kansas, Sandy and Jamie English of Turtletown and Pastor Kenny and Dianna Housley of McCaysville; grandchildren, Aaron (Alex Cole) English, Cade English, Scarlet Waters, Lily Waters, Rachel Housley and Rody Phillips; great-grandchildren, A. J. Phillips and Fiona Housley; and her canine companion, Rascal.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Kenny Housley officiating. Music was provided by the Rev. Kenny O’Neal and family. Order of Eastern Star Funeral Rites was provided by Friendship Chapter #499 O.E.S.

Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Waters, Eric Waters, Brad Waters, Darren Waters, Nathan Henderson and Kenny O’Neal. The Polk County Sheriffs office was selected to serve as an honorary escort. Interment followed in the Mount. Zion (Tumbling Creek) Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill, was in charge of the arrangements.