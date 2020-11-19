Betty Wright

Body

Betty Jean VanZant Wright, age 94, of Blue Ridge, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was born October 8, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Wesley Davis VanZant and Beatrice Lucille Ferguson VanZant.

Betty was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Howard Wright; and brothers, Carl VanZant and Wesley VanZant.

Betty loved her family and friends, playing dominos and rummy, her sewing, quilting, knitting and giving her homemade treasures to her friends and family. She belonged to the Woman’s Auxiliary of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Red Hats.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen and Butch Anderson of Blue Ridge; Sharon and Scott Dettloff of Gibraltar, Michigan, James and Sandy Wright II of Russellville, Arkansas, and late stepson-in-law, Danny J. Wright; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Interment will be in the Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodville, Missouri.

