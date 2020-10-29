Betty Winkle

Body

Betty Begley Winkle, 94, of Blue Ridge passed away October 18, 2020.

She was born in Beattyville, Kentucky, January 6, 1926, to the late Fred and Bessie Begley. Betty loved gardening, especially flowers, as well as sewing as she sewed for herself and all three daughters. She enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, and was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves. Betty was a member of Jones Memorial First United Methodist Church in Morrow, Georgia, for over 50 years.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Winkle; and her parents.

She is survived by her son, David (Cynthia) Winkle; daughters, Nancy (Larry) Odom, Peggy (Richard) Holzgrefe and Jane (Ron) Tuck; grandchildren, Emily, John, Anne, Olivia, Megan, Russell, Kevin, Brandon, and Erin; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Maggie Merlo.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, in Fayetteville, Georgia, with Pastor Mark Karki officiating. Burial followed the service at Brooks Memorial Gardens in Brooks, Georgia.