Mrs. Betty Lewis unexpectedly passed away at Union General Hospital on December 4.

She was a member of Oak Forrest Methodist Church in Hayesville, North Carolina.

Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Augustiniak. She was an employee at the local Blue Ridge Walmart for the past 5.5 years. She was an amazing wife, mother and Nana/Mimi.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by her loving husband, Chester Lewis, of 40 years; her sisters, Susan Cheeks and Ruth Pratt.; her sons, Jonathan and Josh Lewis; her daughter, Taylor Thompson; her precious grandkids, Gabriel, Emily and Tristan Lewis, Jamison and Gracyne Satterfield; her in-laws, Kealey Brimberry and Justin Satterfield.

The family appreciates all the love and prayers they have received. At this time they have decided there will not be any funeral arrangements.

