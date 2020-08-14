Body

Austin Lane Anderson, age 21, of Mineral Bluff Highway, Mineral Bluff, formerly of Talmo, Georgia, went to be with the Lord, Saturday August 1, 2020.

Austin was born on July 18, 1999, son of Matthew Austin Anderson and Stephanie Elaine England.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lamar and Eunice England.

Austin was a people person; he was always trying to make a conversation with someone to befriend them. He was also a member of the Touge Club & Z Club. Austin loved working on cars; it was his favorite past-time of all. Austin was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his father and step-mother, Matt and Stacy Anderson of Pendergrass, Georgia, mother and step-father, Stephanie and Clay Moon of Talmo, Georiga; paternal grandparents, Kenny and Katie Anderson of Cartersville, Georgia; paternal grandmother, Kathy Anderson of Dacula, Georgia; maternal grandmother, Eva Nation of Talmo, Georgia; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Jacob Anderson of Cartersville, Georgia, Lance and Aleisha England of Bethlehem, Georgia; seven sisters and three brothers-in-law, Sherrie and Andres Barrera of Boston, Massachusetts, Heather and Jonathan Elliott of Shallotte, North Carolina, Britney Moon of Gainesville, Georgia, Madison Shaw, Kamrin Shaw, Amelia Bennett, and Olivia Bennett all of Pendergrass, Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 8, 2020, from the Hopewell Baptist Church cemetery (5086 Poplar Springs Road Gainesville, Georgia, 30507) with the Rev. John Kinsey officiating. Interment followed. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Wilderness Scouts of America P.O. Box 807, Blairsville, Georgia, 305114 in Austin’s memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements.

