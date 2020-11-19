Body

Mrs. Marge Ann George, 73, of McCaysville, departed her mortal body for an eternal presence with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

She began physical life September 24, 1947, in Perry, Georgia, born to the late Arthur White Jr. and Marge Brooks White. In every new adventure during her husband’s 40 year military career, Ann shared her spiritual gifts of mercy and encouragement. As a registered nurse, Ann ministered to both body and spirit and was a blessing to all who would come to know her. The last 20 years of her professional life was as a clinical nurse in the Department of Surgery, East Carolina University School of Medicine, Greenville, North Carolina. Upon retirement, she moved with her husband to her beloved mountains of North Georgia in 2011.

Ann was an active member in the ministries of First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge, where she loved her time singing with the choir and mission work with the Women’s Missionary Union. The relationships with members of her Sunday school class and Precept Bible study group were a continuous source of spiritual blessings bringing her great joy.

Family members now patiently awaiting their Heavenly reunion with Ann include her husband of 51 years, Mike George; two adult children and their spouses, Scott and Susi George of Greenville, North Carolina, and Kendall George Beasley and husband Jeff Beasley of Washington, North Carolina; grandchildren, Lily Beasley, Nicholas George, Lottie Beasley and Alex George; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathie and John Grubb of McCaysville, and Susie and Robb McInvale of Perry; and brother, Ben White of Perry.

Ann’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service at the First Baptist Church, Blue Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to First Baptist Church, Blue Ridge, will be used to support youth mission activities.