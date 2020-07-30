Adam Holder

Body

Adam Michael Holder, 30, of Centralia, Illinois, formerly of Charleston, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Bryan Manor in Centralia.

A private memorial service was held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date at Zion Hill cemetery in Ducktown.

Adam was born January 29, 1990, in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. He was a son of Michael Warren and Joy Elizabeth (Warfel) Holder.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Joy Holder of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; maternal grandfather, John Warfel of Arcola, Illinois; paternal grandparents, Mitchel and Barbara Holder of Ducktown; aunts and uncles, Mitchel Holder and his wife Beth of Cumming, Georgia, Jon Holder and his wife Bobbie of Turtletown, Sheri Shoemaker and her husband Jeff of Urbana, Illinois and Kent Warfel of Arcola, Illinois; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Lee Warfel; his paternal great-mamaw, Ruth Bruce; maternal great-grandma Pearl Warfel; and an uncle Mark Warfel.

Adam had a smile that lit up a room and got a certain twinkle in his eye when he was about to tease someone. He loved the outdoors and being in the water brought him true happiness and freedom. Adam leaves behind a legacy of what pure unconditional love looks like here on earth, a picture of the love our Heavenly Father has for us.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harvest Decatur, 2710 Lost Bridge Road East, Decatur, Illinois, 62521.