Abel Robinson

Little Abel Allen Robinson, infant son of Nathan Robinson and Kayla Meissner died Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born June 10, 2019.

Little Abel was an inspiration to every heart he touched or heard his name. He was our little heart warrior and the strongest little fellow we will ever know. He always came through his open hearts, as we were scared to death, with a full recovery.

He touched more hearts than we can count. His smile lit up a room and brought so much joy to our hearts.

His footprints will live in our hearts, as his footprints now, are all over heaven.

He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Bill Wright, Carl Frank Robinson; and uncle James Robinson.

Survivors beside his parents include; brother and sister, Cayden Robinson and Aubrey Robinson; grandparents, Thomas and Lisa Mickens, of Copperhill, Anthony and Mindy Pollett of Blue Ridge, Peter Meissner of Blue Ridge; great-grandparents, Mary Robinson of Blue Ridge, Sandra Starcher of Mineral Bluff, Jimmie Starcher of Willowick, Ohio, Mary Wright of Mineral Bluff; uncles and aunts, Nevin and Brittany Head, Nicholas Head, Christopher and Hollie Meissner, Devin, Selena and Trevor Meissner; cousins, Emma Head, Kahudda, Camron and Kristopher Meissner.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 24, from the Copper Ridge Memory Gardens with the Rev. Robert Flowers officiating.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements