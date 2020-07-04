Richard Green

Body

Richard Allen Green Sr., age 73, of Morganton, was born August 24, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Ed Green and the late Betty Winchester Green. Mr. Green was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Vidoloff and Janet Poley, and brother-in-law, Terry Poley.

Survivors include his sons, Richard Allen (Donnette) Green Jr., of Michigan, Marty (Jan) Green of Missouri, Jamie Green of Morganton, and Chad (Kelley) Green of Mineral Bluff; daughters, Daphne (Kenny) Martin of Turtletown, and Haley (Lew) Ayers of Blue Ridge; brother, Norman (Mary) Green of Blairsville, Georgia; brother-in-law, Dan Vidoloff, and Ruth Verner of Morganton; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers included Kaden Martin, Landon Guinn, Kaleb Green, Karter Green, Khole Green, and Jamie Queen. Honorary pallbearers: Rick McNallay, Lew Ayers, Kenny Martin, Jeff Allen, Drake Green, and Men Of New Liberty Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.