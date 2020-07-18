Rally promotes equality for all

-
Artwork sharing the message, “Love wins” was displayed at the Silent Rally for Respect, Peace, and an Equitable Future for All in the downtown Blue Ridge city park Monday, July 6.
Organizers of the Silent Rally for Respect, Peace, and an Equitable Future for All included, from left, Idriya Arnold, Nathaniel Arnold and Jess Abernathy.
Fannin County Democratic Women and others around the community hosted a Silent Rally for Respect, Peace, and an Equitable Future for All with downtown Blue Ridge Monday, July 6. Kathy Smyth, shown, was one of the organizers who planned and attended the event.
RIGHT: Artwork calling for justice and equality for black citizens was featured during the Silent Rally for Respect, Peace, and an Equitable Future for All Monday, July 6.
Calls for justice, the support of black artists and the remembering of black citizens who have lost their lives were reflected through multiple pieces of art at the Silent Rally for Respect, Peace, and an Equitable Future for All Monday, July 6.
The phrase “love wins” resonated with members of the Fannin County community as the Fannin County Democratic Women, along with local residents and visitors, expressed their desire for equality for…
