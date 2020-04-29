28 cases of COVID-19 reported in Fannin

Body

The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) reported 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four hospitalizations and one virus related death in Fannin County Wednesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m.

No information regarding the listed death has been provided at this time.

The department has reported 25,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. 143,778 tests have been administered in the state.

Of these statewide cases, there are 5,072 people who have been hospitalized, 1,156 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 1,095 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

According to DPH, these data only include ICU admission information at the time the case is reported to them and could be underreported.