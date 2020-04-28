One COVID-19 related death reported in Fannin

Body

The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) reported 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four hospitalizations and one virus related death in Fannin County Tuesday, April 28 at 5:25 p.m.

No information regarding the listed death has been provided at this time.

The department has reported 24,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. 140,020 tests have been administered in the state.

Of these statewide cases, there are 4,886 people who have been hospitalized, 1,107 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 1,035 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

According to DPH, these data only include ICU admission information at the time the case is reported to them and could be underreported.