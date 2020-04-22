One COVID-19 related death, case rescinded in Fannin County

Body

The Georgia Department of Heath (DPH) rescinded the only reported COVID-19 related death in Fannin County and one reported case Wednesday, April 22 at noon, bringing the total number of confirmed cases back down to 18 from 19.

The previously reported death was a 74-year-old male with underlying health conditions.

Nancy Nydham with DPH said, "It is most probable that the case was attributed to the wrong county in the first place. We see that occasionally when the facility entering the information perhaps puts in the county a hospital is in rather than the individual's county of residence. Because both the death is gone and the case count went down, that is the most likely scenario."

According to the department, there are 20,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

62% of these cases are people ages 18-59, 34% are people ages 60+, 1% are 17 and under and the remainder is listed as unknown.

Of these statewide cases, there are 3,959 people who have been hospitalized, and the state has reported 836 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

The department reports that 94,072 tests have been administered across the state. 88,058 of these were tested in a commercial lab, while 6,014 were tested in the Georgia Public Health Lab.