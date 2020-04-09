Nine cases of COVID-19 reported in Fannin after possible error in reporting

Body

The Georgia Department of Heath (DPH) rescinded one reported case of COVID-19 in Fannin County Wednesday, April 8 at noon, bringing the total number of confirmed cases back down to nine from 10.

Nancy Nydham with DPH said this change is likely the result of an error in reporting.

“A common mistake is the facility provides their county vs the patient's county of residence,” Nydham said.

According to the department, there are 9,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

60% of these cases are people ages 18-59, 35% are people ages 60+, 1% are 17 and under and the remainder is listed as unknown.

Of these statewide cases, there are 1,981 people who have been hospitalized, and the state has reported 362 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

The department reports that 38,787 tests have been administered across the state. 35,980 of these were tested in a commercial lab, while 2,807 were tested in the Georgia Public Health Lab.