News Observer sets early holiday deadlines

The News Observer office will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

As a result, early deadlines have been set for the Wednesday, May 27, issue so readers will still receive their newspaper on its regular schedule.

All news items, including obituaries, must be in the office by 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21. The deadline for all classified and display advertising is Friday, May 22, at noon.

All of us at your local newspaper hope you are able to enjoy this holiday with family and friends. We also encourage you to remember the reason for Memorial Day. Freedom isn’t free and those who have fought for it deserve appreciation.