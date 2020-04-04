McCaysville mayor at home, well after testing positive for COVID-19

Body

McCaysville Mayor Thomas Seabolt is at home and doing well, but has quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Police Chief Michael Earley.

Thursday morning, Earley said the mayor is “in good spirits and is currently able to work from home. He has notified everyone he’s been in contact with so they can take the appropriate steps.”

Meanwhile, Earley said he has not tested at this time, but was in the same room with the mayor within the past week and proper social distancing protocols were followed then. However, “out of an abundance of caution,” Earley said he has quarantined himself until he is tested and cleared. He said he is continuing to do his duties from home and the police department’s “chain of command remains intact.”