Mathis calls for community-wide prayer

“He’ll do His part, if we’ll do ours.”

That is the message from Rev. Claude Mathis, associational missionary of the Morganton-Mountaintown Baptist Association, in calling on everyone to pray.

In a message sent to the association’s pastors, Mathis said, “God is able. Let’s ask our folks to pause each day at noon to lift up our church, our community, our state, our nation and our world to our Lord.”

Mathis is encouraging all denominations and the entire community to join in this effort.

Mathis referred to 2 Chronicles 7:14, which says, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (NKJV).

Mathis urges prayer as people need healing as well as God’s protection and His comforting, reassuring touch.

He also said 2 Chronicles 7:14 is a foundation for revival, “and we need revival.”