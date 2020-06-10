Local General Primary Election results told

Body

FINAL 2020 GENERAL PRIMARY LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

The following results include all 12 precincts, early voting and absentee ballots.

For Board of Commissioners Chairman:

- Vincent Davis (1,012)

- Stan Helton (I) (1,554)*

- Jamie Hensley (2,707)*

- Bill Simonds (1,312)

For Post One Commissioner:

- Susan L. Hayes (1,854)

- Debi Holcomb (818)

- Johnny Scearce (3,818)*

For Surveyor:

- Shelly J. Bishop (I) (4,505)*

- Sam Walker (1,832)

For Coroner:

- Becky Callihan (I) (4,885)*

- William L. “Billy” Standridge (1,590)

For County Board of Education:

(To succeed Terry Bramlett)

- Terry Bramlett (4,812)*

- Greg Staffins (1,500)

For County Board of Education:

(To succeed Lewis Deweese)

- Lewis Deweese (3,743)*

- Lorraine Panter (2,628)

These results only include races that saw opposition. More detailed information pertaining to every race will be featured in next week’s edition of The News Observer. Thank you for following your local election right here with us, your local newspaper.