Fruits, vegetables introduced at WFES under grant program

West Fannin Elementary School’s School Nutrition Program is able to distribute different fruits and vegetables as school snacks thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. Shown are, from left, Nutrition Manager Amy Hawkins, student Liam Espinoza-Olvera, nutrition staff member Doris Towe, student Khloe Lee and nutrition staff member Lisa Payne.

West Fannin Elementary School student Cecilia Bednarz dips her heirloom tomato in a cup of ranch as she and her fellow classmates try the tomato, some for the very first time.

At first glance, West Fannin Elementary School student Jaycee Hunt wasn’t a big fan of the heirloom tomatoes her class was given thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, but she tried them nonetheless.

West Fannin Elementary School student Kinsley Grant discussed the heirloom tomatoes with her friends as they each tried the fruit.