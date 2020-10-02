Freedom Wheels Jeep Ride has great showing

Marlee McClure and Donald Allen came with the Jasper, Georgia, chapter of the Sons of the American Legion for a Jeep ride to Fannin County Veterans Museum Saturday, September 19.

The Jasper, Georgia, chapter of the Sons of the American Legion held their Second Annual Freedom Wheels Jeep ride from Jasper to Fannin County Veterans Museum Saturday, September 19. Some 40 Jeep Wranglers filled with riders made the trip. A trophy was awarded to the top three “Jeeps with best patriotic theme” and jeepers explored the Fannin County Veterans Park and Museum.

Karen and Edward Ayers were among the many jeepers to travel to Fannin County Veterans Park and Museum for the Jasper, Georgia, chapter of the Sons of the American Legion Second Annual Freedom Wheels Jeep Ride. The couple is shown checking out the World War II monument in the park.