Free COVID-19 testing available in Fannin County Tuesday, May 5

County public health departments within the North Georgia Health District will conduct three separate pop-up COVID-19 testing sites, respectively, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

The three pop-up COVID-19 testing sites, times and locations are:

•Fannin County: Tuesday, May 5th, 9 A.M. – 11 A.M., Blue Ridge United Methodist Church, 235 Orvin Lance Drive, Blue Ridge, GA 30513;

•Pickens County: Wednesday, May 6th, 9 A.M. – 11 A.M., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1036 North Main Street, Jasper, GA 30143; and

•Murray County: Thursday, May 7th, 9 A.M. – 11 A.M., Murray County Parks and Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705.

COVID-19 testing is free, but people who meet the criteria for testing must register in advance by calling 1-888-881-1474.

People who are eligible for testing include anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, felt feverish, runny nose, cough, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of taste, loss of smell, headache, shortness of breath, diarrhea and/or other.

Anyone who does or does not have COVID-19 symptoms and is a health care worker, first responder, law enforcement officer, resident or worker in a long-term care facility, or a resident or worker in a congregate setting are also eligible for testing.

“We have assisted in the free testing of hundreds of residents at three public health drive-thru sites in Cherokee, Gilmer and Whitfield counties,” Health District Director Dr. Zachary Taylor said. “But there are people who have barriers for getting COVID-19 testing, such as lack of transportation, so we want to remove those barriers and make it easier for as many people as possible to be tested.”