First COVID-19 related death reported in Fannin

The Georgia Department of Health has reported one COVID-19 related death and 19 confirmed cases in Fannin County as of Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

According to the department, the victim was a 74-year-old male with underlying health conditions. At this time, not other information has been reported.

They reported 19,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

62% of these cases are people ages 18-59, 34% are people ages 60+, 1% are 17 and under and the remainder is listed as unknown.

Of these statewide cases, there are 3,703 people who have been hospitalized, and the state has reported 775 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.