Fannin grad arrested in invasion of U.S. Capitol

This photo of an individual, referred to on the internet as the “zip tie guy,” taken inside the Senate’s Chamber dressed in paramilitary gear and holding zip ties is believed to be Eric Gavelek Munchel, a 2009 graduate of Fannin County High School.
A 2009 graduate of Fannin County High School was arrested Sunday, January 10, in connection to the invasion of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. that occurred Wednesday, January 6.
