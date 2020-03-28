Fannin County reports first case of COVID-19

Body

There is currently one reported case of COVID-19 in Fannin County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There were 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. The department defines a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

The state has also reported 38 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

The City of McCaysville declared a public health emergency earlier in the day, closing multiple businesses and limiting gatherings to less than 10 people.

The City of Blue Ridge will hold a called meeting Wednesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. and the Fannin County Board of Commissioners will meet an hour later, at 4 p.m., to discuss potential emergency declarations.

The News Observer will provide more information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in the county as it becomes available.