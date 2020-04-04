Eight cases of COVID-19 reported in Fannin County

Body

The Georgia Department of Health has reported eight cases of COVID-19 and no virus related deaths in Fannin County as of Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

According to the department, there are 5,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

58% of these cases are people ages 18-59, 36% are people ages 60+, 1% are 17 and under and the remainder is listed as unknown.

Of these statewide cases, there are 1,129 people currently hospitalized, and the state has reported 176 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

The department reports that 22,957 tests have been administered across the state. 20,756 of these were tested in a commercial lab, while 2,201 were tested in the Georgia Public Health Lab.

Earlier today, McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley announced that Mayor Thomas Seabolt has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently at home in quarantine and doing well.

Earley has also quarantined himself until he is tested and cleared. He said he is continuing to do his duties from home and the police department’s “chain of command remains intact.”