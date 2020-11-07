Bigfoot Boogie 5k draws crowd

Barbara Galinski, left, and Jaque Galinski are all smiles as they wait to start the Bigfoot Boogie 5K race Saturday, October 31.

Teresa Hopkins, left, and Tracey Barcenas show off their costumes before the Bigfoot Boogie 5K Saturday, October 31.

Amanda Ash, left, and Chris Disser prepare to run in their costumes at the Bigfoot Boogie 5K race Saturday, October 31.

Runners braved the chilly weather and competed in the Bigfoot Boogie 5K Saturday, October 31. Shown before the race are, from left, Tobi Chandler, Mary Murphy, Faith Murphy, Haley Chastain and Bri-Ann Mary.