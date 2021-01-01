Arts group one of ten governor's winners

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association (BRMAA) Executive Director Nichole Potzauf stands proudly beside a hard-earned Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities, which BRMAA had the honor to accept.

By Mollie Allen mollie@thenewsobserver.com The Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association (BRMAA) is one of 10 recipients of the State of Georgia’s 2020 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities…