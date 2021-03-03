Animal Control changes include goals, new hours

-
Fannin County Animal Control volunteers Jaime Pittman, left, and Donna Turek braved the cold and rain Friday morning, February 26, to walk and play with the dogs at the facility.
Fannin County Animal Control has already seen several changes this year in order to improve the overall operations, and more are expected to come.
“It’s always nice to continue and improve and grow…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.