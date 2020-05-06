Adopt A Pet

  • This female mix was picked up on Cutcane Road in Mineral Bluff April 29. She will stay at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This girl is a sweetheart and would thrive in a loving home. She is being held by Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett. View her using intake number 134-20.
  • This female Bulldog mix was found around Jack’s River in Epworth March 4 and will be staying at Animal Control until adopted or reclaimed. She has a dusty, short coat and beautiful hazel eyes. This girl is very relaxed and well behaved. View her using intake number 093-20.
  • This male mix was found on Cutcane Road in Mineral Bluff April 29 and will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This handsome feller sports a marbled coat and dark coffee bean colored eyes. View this sweet boy under Animal Control number 135-20.
The featured dog of the week is the female mix being held by Fannin County Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett.

She has a soft, white coat with brindle patches and dark chocolate eyes.

This gal is very sweet and would enjoy someone who would love on her every now and then.

She was found on Cutcane Road in Mineral Bluff April 29.

She will reside at Animal Control until adopted or reclaimed.

Inquire about this sweet pooch with Animal Control using her intake number 134-20.

As of May 1, Animal Control only had five dogs in their facility!

In the past week, officers brought in four dogs with one reclaimed. Two dogs went to Hearts & Tails Rescue and one other went to Katz n Dawgs Rescue.

Volunteers are welcome to come play and walk dogs during regular hours.

Animal Control officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call 706-632-3845 for information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up.