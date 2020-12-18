Adopt A Pet

-
The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Marlene. She is a gorgeous one-year-old tabby with a very sweet disposition. She loves people! Marlene had kittens and was a great mom to them, but now she is ready for her forever home. She is spayed, microchipped and current on her vaccinations. Contact the Adoption Center at 706-632-4357 for more information on Marlene.
This male mix was picked up on McKinney Road in Blue Ridge December 5. He has an orange coat with black tiger stripes. View him using intake number 342-20. He is show with Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett.
This male mix was picked up on McKinney Road in Blue Ridge December 5. He has a short, orange and white coat. He is very playful. View him using intake number 343-20.
This male, Husky mix is an owner surrender and has been at the facility since December 1. This fella has a short, black coat with tan patches. View him using intake number 340-20.
This female mix was picked up on Millsaps Circle in Epworth December 7. This gal has a short, red coat. She’s a sweetheart. View her using intake number 353-20.
The handsome mix shown with Fannin County Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett is this week’s featured pooch of the week!
This guy has a beautiful orange coat with black tiger stripes.
He is very…
