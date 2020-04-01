Adopt A Pet

  • Fannin County Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett kneels with this female Plott Hound found in the My Mountain subdivision in Morganton March 25. This girl will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She has a black brindle coat with amber colored eyes. View her under Animal Control number 111-20.
    Fannin County Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett kneels with this female Plott Hound found in the My Mountain subdivision in Morganton March 25. This girl will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She has a black brindle coat with amber colored eyes. View her under Animal Control number 111-20.
  • This male Plott Hound, who volunteers have named Bosco, was picked up on Messer Street in Blue Ridge March 11. This boy will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a brown, brindle coat with sweet tea colored eyes. View him under Animal Control number 097-20.
    This male Plott Hound, who volunteers have named Bosco, was picked up on Messer Street in Blue Ridge March 11. This boy will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a brown, brindle coat with sweet tea colored eyes. View him under Animal Control number 097-20.
  • This female Bulldog mix, who volunteers have named Charlie, was picked up on Jack’s River in Epworth March 4. She will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This girl has a white coat with orange spots and marigold eyes. View her under Animal Control number 093-20.
    This female Bulldog mix, who volunteers have named Charlie, was picked up on Jack’s River in Epworth March 4. She will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This girl has a white coat with orange spots and marigold eyes. View her under Animal Control number 093-20.
  • This female Boxer mix, who volunteers call Allie, was an owner surrender and will be staying at Animal Control until adopted. She has a white coat with brown, brindle patches and dark chocolaty eyes. View her under Animal Control number 092-20.
    This female Boxer mix, who volunteers call Allie, was an owner surrender and will be staying at Animal Control until adopted. She has a white coat with brown, brindle patches and dark chocolaty eyes. View her under Animal Control number 092-20.

Fannin County Animal Control is restricting volunteers at this time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Folks interested in adopting or searching for a lost pup are still able to do so by calling the facility at 706-632-3845.

In the past week, officers brought in two dogs with two reclaimed, one adopted, one going to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue and one going to Happy Tails Rescue.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at the Animal Control facility are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call for information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up.