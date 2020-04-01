Adopt A Pet

Body

Fannin County Animal Control is restricting volunteers at this time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Folks interested in adopting or searching for a lost pup are still able to do so by calling the facility at 706-632-3845.

In the past week, officers brought in two dogs with two reclaimed, one adopted, one going to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue and one going to Happy Tails Rescue.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation at the Animal Control facility are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call for information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up.