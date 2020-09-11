Adopt A Pet

-
This male Beagle/Bassett Hound mix was picked up in Epworth August 27. He’s a sweetie and has a short, blonde and white coat. He is definitely a lover. View him using intake number 243-20. He is shown with Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett.
This female mix was found on Greenhouse Road in Mineral Bluff August 26. She has a shiny, black coat with light, brindle areas. She is very sweet. View her using intake number 242-20.
This female Spaniel is an owner surrender and is ready for a new home. She has a soft, white coat with little, brown spots. She is friendly and likes to run. View her using intake number 222-20.
This female Boxer mix was found on Madola Road in Epworth July 29. This gal is a sweetheart. She has a dark, brindle coat. View her using intake number 214-20.
The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Sarabi. She is a five-month-old beauty with tons of energy and an independent streak. Sarabi is good with people and other cats. She is spayed, microchipped and current on her vaccinations. Contact the Adoption Center at 706-632-4357 for more information about Sarabi.
