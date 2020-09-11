Adopt A Pet

This male Beagle/Bassett Hound mix was picked up in Epworth August 27. He’s a sweetie and has a short, blonde and white coat. He is definitely a lover. View him using intake number 243-20. He is shown with Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett.

This female mix was found on Greenhouse Road in Mineral Bluff August 26. She has a shiny, black coat with light, brindle areas. She is very sweet. View her using intake number 242-20.

This female Spaniel is an owner surrender and is ready for a new home. She has a soft, white coat with little, brown spots. She is friendly and likes to run. View her using intake number 222-20.

This female Boxer mix was found on Madola Road in Epworth July 29. This gal is a sweetheart. She has a dark, brindle coat. View her using intake number 214-20.