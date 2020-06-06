Adopt A Pet

Body

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks will be willing to open their hearts and homes to the dogs in their facility.

In the past week, officers brought in seven dogs. Owners reclaimed five dogs and one was taken by Doggone Rescue.

Two dogs were taken by Homeward Bound and one was taken by the Human Society of Blue Ridge.

The featured dog of the week, a female beagle hound mix shown with Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett, was found in Blue Ridge and will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help get them exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily.

It it also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Animal Control’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility.

After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dogs at Animal Control.

Those looking to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.