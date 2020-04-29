27 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Fannin

Body

The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) reported 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four hospitalizations and one virus related death in Fannin County Wednesday, April 29 at 11:25 a.m.

No information regarding the listed death has been provided at this time.

The department has reported 25,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. 140,223 tests have been administered in the state.

Of these statewide cases, there are 4,948 people who have been hospitalized, 1,122 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 1,052 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

According to DPH, these data only include ICU admission information at the time the case is reported to them and could be underreported.