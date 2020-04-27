24 cases of COVID-19 reported in Fannin

Body

The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) reported 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, three hospitalizations and no virus related deaths in Fannin County as of Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

The department has reported 24,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. 127,169 tests have been administered in the state.

Of these statewide cases, there are 4,744 people who have been hospitalized, 1,070 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the state has reported 994 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

According to DPH, these data only include ICU admission information at the time the case is reported to them and could be underreported.