23 cases of COVID-19 in Fannin

Body

The Georgia Department of Health reported 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no virus related deaths in Fannin County as of Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

The department has reported 23,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

64% of these cases are people ages 18-59, 34% are people ages 60+, 2% are 17 and under and the remainder is listed as unknown.

Of these statewide cases, there are 4,377 people who have been hospitalized, and the state has reported 916 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.