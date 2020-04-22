20 cases of COVID-19 reported in Fannin

Body

The Georgia Department of Health reported 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no virus related deaths in Fannin County as of Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

The department has reported 21,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

62% of these cases are people ages 18-59, 33% are people ages 60+, 2% are 17 and under and the remainder is listed as unknown.

Of these statewide cases, there are 4,018 people who have been hospitalized, and the state has reported 846 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.