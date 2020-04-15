14 cases of COVID-19 reported in Fannin

Body

The Georgia Department of Health has reported 14 cases of COVID-19 and no virus related deaths in Fannin County as of Wednesday, April 15 at noon.

According to the department, there are 14,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

61% of these cases are people ages 18-59, 35% are people ages 60+, 1% are 17 and under and the remainder is listed as unknown.

Of these statewide cases, there are 2,922 people who have been hospitalized, and the state has reported 552 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

The department reports that 64,090 tests have been administered across the state. 59,994 of these were tested in a commercial lab, while 4,096 were tested in the Georgia Public Health Lab.