City of Morganton declares State of Emergency

The City of Morganton declared a public health State of Emergency within city limits Thursday, March 26.

The ordinance went into effect Friday, March 27 at 9 a.m. and will remain in effect until Monday, April 13.

While the ordinance is in place there can be no public gatherings of 10 or more people on any property owned or controlled by the city. This does not prohibit families or individuals from using sidewalks or pedestrian areas if they are not participating in an organized gathering.

The city will not disconnect any public utility service provided by the city on account of non-payment while the ordinance is in place. Late fees that are incurred in April will be suspended, and accounts that were scheduled for disconnection prior to the passing of the ordinance will be paused until the state of emergency is over. These accounts will have 15 days to make such payments before the service is disconnected.

Restaurants and other dining establishments must cease providing dine-in services and can only prepare and offer food to customers by delivery, drive-thru or take-out services. Those working in the establishments must maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other.

Other establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses that remain open must post signage on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least 6 feet of distance and can not allow more than 10 people into the establishment at any one time if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Nothing in the ordinance prohibits the gathering of individuals for the purposes of carrying out business certified “essential” by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the provision of medical or health services, or critical infrastructure businesses and employees as designated by the Governor or identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity or Infrastructure Security Agency.