Billie Ganues Davis, age 101, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Billie is survived by her son, Jack Leslie Townsend and wife Carlinda; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren also survive.

A graveside service was conducted Friday, July 24, 2020, from the Barnes Chapel Baptist Church cemetery.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.