Fannin County honors football seniors

Andre Bivens was one of 15 seniors honored before the Rebels football game against Gordon Central Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Ivy Hyde, Bivens, Danica Padrut, Chaz Padrut, Joci Padrut and coach Chad Cheatham.

Fannin County held their senior night for senior football players, band members, cheerleaders, sports medicine and cross county, before the Rebels football game against Gordon Central Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, father, Chris Hyde, senior, Cohutta Hyde, mother, Kristi and sister, Rheagan Larson.

Mason Bundy was one of 15 football seniors to be honored during Fannin County’s senior night, before the game against Gordon Central Friday, October 9. Bundy is shown with his mother, Dena Johnson, and stepfather, Chris Johnson.

Fannin County High School honored the senior football, cheerleaders, band, cross county and sports medicine members before the Rebels game with Gordon Central Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, sister, Chelsea Quintrell, senior, Bradyen Foster, father, Micah Foster, mother, Charlene Foster, brother, Vince Foster and coach Chad Cheatham.

Luke Holloway was one of 15 football seniors to be honored during Fannin County’s senior night, before the game against Gordon Central Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, brother, Clay Holloway, mother, Jill Holloway, Holloway and father, Pat Holloway.

Jaylin Ingram was one of 15 football seniors honored during senior night at Fannin County High School Friday, October 9. Ingram is shown with Rhonda and Jeff Ingram.

Fannin County senior Tommy Ledford was recognized with 15 other football seniors during the Rebels senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, Bridgette Butynski, Ledford, mother, Trish Ledford and father, Keith Ledford.

James Mercer was one of 15 senior football players honored during the Fannin County senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Mercer is shown with his brother, Thomas Mercer.

Micah O’Neal was one of 15 football seniors honored before Fannin’s game with Gordon Central Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, brother, Isaac O’Neal, mother, Becky O’Neal, O’Neal, father, Eddie O’Neal and brother, Noah O’Neal.

Fannin County High School held its senior night for the 2020 football, cheerleading, band, sports medicine and cross country seniors Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, sister, Kendall Postell, brother, Michael Postell, mother, Stacy Postell, senior, Caleb Postell, senior cheerleader Anna Postell, brother, Matthew Postell, father, John Postell, father and sister, Kaylin Postell.

Christian Resendiz was one of 15 football seniors to be honored before Fannin’s game against Gordon Central Friday, October 9. Resendiz is shown with his parents Angelina and Alejandro Resendiz.

Dalton Ross was honored along with 14 other seniors during Fannin County High School’s senior night Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, stepfather, Kevin Dilbeck, mother, Pearl Dilbeck, Ross, sister, Roxie Ross and father, Chris Ross.

Jake Sands was honored, along with 15 other seniors before the Rebels game against Gordon Central Friday, October 9. Shown are, from left, brother, Cade Sands, father, Mike Sands, Sands, mother, Holly Sands and brother, Zach Sands.

Chris Scott was one of 15 seniors honored during Fannin County’s senior night ceremony Friday, October 9. Scott is shown with his mother, Leann Towe.