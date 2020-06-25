Timothy Davenport

Body

Mr. Timothy Dean Davenport, age 67, of Blue Ridge, passed away June 20, 2020, in Hayesville, North Carolina.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Hattie McKinney Davenport. Timothy had worked for the Fannin County Schools for 42 years, first as a school bus driver, then as a mechanic. He enjoyed racing, fishing, working on old cars and going to car shows.

Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Payne Davenport; his mother; and brothers, Jack Davenport, Danny Davenport and Jerry Davenport.

Survivors include his son, Timothy Dean Davenport Jr. and wife, Cassie, of Young Harris, Georgia; daughter, Crystal Dilbeck of Blue Ridge; sister, Penny Stepp; and grandchildren, Mackenzie Davenport, Makayla Davenport, Kaitlyn Dilbeck and Keirsten Dilbeck.

Mr. Davenport’s wishes were to be cremated, and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

