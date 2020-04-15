Sandra Lohr

Body

Mrs. Sandra Lee Turner Lohr, age 64, of Mineral Bluff, went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020. Sandy was a member of Kingtown Baptist Church, where she sang with the Kingtown Trio. She taught for 30 years at the Fannin County Preschool. She loved singing, being with children, having lunch with “the Girls,” and riding through the mountains with Dan and Molly. Sandra was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She goes on to be with her parents Leonard and Ruth Harper Turner, daughter, Wendy Lohr and sister Sheila Stiles.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Dan Lohr and her special little dog Kaiser.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 11 at 3 p.m. from the Copper Ridge Memorial Park with the Rev. Gary Parris and the Rev. Matthew McDaniel officiating. Edward Vest and Mary Jo Towe provided special music. Fred Walden, Randy Maney, Jeremy Maney, Tim Ledford, Bill Smith, Don Bigham, Johnny Kyle and Gene Middleton were selected to serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fannin County Preschool Center, P.O Box 121, McCaysville, Ga. 30555.

Finch-Cochran Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Friends and family are encouraged to share fond memories and kind words with the family on their website www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.