Roy Ensley

Roy Clark Ensley, age 79, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021.

He was born September 25, 1941, in Ducktown, to the late Warren H. and Edna Cabe Ensley. He graduated from West Fannin High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1966. He was retired from AT&T and owned and operated a vacuum installation business until his passing. Roy loved the military and was a strong supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project and all veterans. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed gardening, local Native American history, traveling and spending time with friends and loved ones.

Roy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Lyle Pennington of Denver, Colorado; his brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Katy Ensley of Blue Ridge; his nephews, Chad W. Ensley (Karem) of Rome, Italy, Christopher Allen of Cleveland, Tennessee and Brian Allen (Lynn) of Calhoun, Georgia; and aunt Rachael Barnes of Epworth.

His beloved wife of 44 years, Cynthia Clark Ensley, passed away March 10, 2021.

Due to current public health concerns, there will be no immediate funeral service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

