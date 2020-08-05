Rita VanOrsdal

Body

Rita Katherine VanOrsdal, age 70, passed away July 22, 2020, in Blairsville, Georgia. She was born May 23, 1950, in Mobile, Alabama, daughter of the late Ira Austin VanOrsdal. Her brother, David VanOrsdal, also precedes her in death.

Survivors include her mother, Maude A. VanOrsdal; sister, Mary Claire VanOrsdal; brother, Richard VanOrsdal; and a niece, Jennifer Claire Bitting and her family.

Rita Katherine’s wishes were to be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.