Mr. James Harold Long, age 82, of Skeenah Gap Road, Suches, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center of Gainesville following an extended illness.

Harold was born March 9, 1938, in Suches, son of the late Lewis Long and the late Ada Panter. Harold was a farmer most of his life; he thoroughly enjoyed selling his produce at the Union County Farmer’s Market with his son, Michael. He was a native and life-long resident of Suches, as well as being of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Howard Long; and a sister, Mary Jo Leach.

Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 62 years Marie Long of Suches; son, Michael Long, of Cumming, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Bob Moosmann of Kannapolis, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Kevin Moosmann of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Brian Moosmann and wife Victoria, of Concord, North Carolina; and two great-grandchildren, Colton Moosmann and McConnor Raffaldt.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Mountain View Chapel with the Rev. Tim Garrett officiating. A eulogy was presented by Kevin Moosmann. Interment followed in the Sugar Hill Baptist Church cemetery. The following gentleman served as pallbearers: Kevin Moosmann, Brian Moosmann, Harry Leach, Terry Long, Steve Porter, and James Watkins. Flowers were accepted in Harold’s memory. The family met with friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements.

