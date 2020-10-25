Evelyn Payne

Body

Evelyn C. Payne, of Ducktown, very peacefully went home to be with her Heavenly Father on the morning of Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 88.

She was a lifelong resident of Fannin County. Evelyn was born to the late Claude and Eva (Smith) Crawford October, 30, 1931. She was a longtime member of Mount Liberty Baptist Church.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, the Rev. Warren G. Payne.

Evelyn is survived by her sisters, Betty Crawford of McCaysville and Mary Crawford of Knoxville, Tennessee; four children, Ann (Jim) Looper of Louisville, Tennessee, Jimmy (Kathleen) Payne of Copperhill, Gerald (Marilyn) Payne of Copperhill and Lori (Jim) McKinney of Maryville, Tennessee; and her pride and joy grandson “Little Darlin,” Little Lloyd Warren Payne.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, October 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Mountain View Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Payne and the Rev. Jimmy Payne officiating. Music was provided by the Mount Liberty Baptist Church Choir. Serving as pallbearers were Tony Couch, Frankie Brown, William Nelson, Matthew Deal, Jason Payne and Lynn Payne. Interment followed in the Mountain View Baptist Church cemetery with her very much loved “darlin’” Grandson, Little Lloyd Warren Payne, reciting the 23rd Psalm.

The family would like to thank all of her special friends for all the phone calls, love, prayers, and support, as well as, her new friends/neighbors at the apartment complex where she had been residing since January 1, 2020.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.