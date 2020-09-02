Erik Boyle

Body

Erik Scott Boyle, age 41, of Canton, Georgia, passed away August 18, 2020, at his home.

Erik was born March 15, 1979, in Blue Ridge, to James Boyle and Barbara Dockery Burns.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Doris Dockery, and Melvin and Pearl Dockery; and by his paternal grandparents, William and Joyce Boyle.

Survivors include his daughter, Presley Boyle; mother, Barbara (Jim) Burns; father, James (Melanie) Boyle; sister, Tamara Boyle; niece, Sophie Kramer; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a close group of friends; and his beloved dog, Kimber.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Interment followed in Union Salem Cemetery, in Mineral Bluff. Pallbearers included Jeff Boyle, Jim Bob Davis, Kevin Queen, Wes Davenport, Andrew Moreland, Jason Brookshire, David Suri and Steve Bradburn. Honorary pallbearers were Paul Dockery, Taylor Dockery, Matt Boyle, Dustin Boyle, Mike Kramer and Joe Wood.

The family received friends at Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-342-2383.

